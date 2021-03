DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque Police have arrested a man they are calling a child predator.

Police arrested 24-year-old Troy Rees at his home in Dubuque on Thursday.

Court documents show police found inappropriate Facebook conversations between Rees and a girl younger than 13 late last year.

Rees is facing child exploitation charges.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.