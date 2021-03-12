COVID long-hauler symptoms becoming more common

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 long-haulers is a term many have given themselves, after symptoms of COVID-19 linger long after the tests stop showing up positive.

Experts 10/11 NOW spoke with said it’s something more and more people are experiencing, and right now not a lot is known.

10/11 first spoke with Beth Rogers in November of 2020; the same day a doctor told her she would have long-lasting and permanent effects from COVID-19, even without any preexisting conditions.

Since we last spoke with her, Rogers shared those long-haul effects have lessened, but won’t go away.

“When it was super cold a couple of weeks ago, my lungs would burn,” Rogers said. “If I go up and down the stairs more than three or four times - I have to rest a little bit because I get short of air.”

Rogers spent two weeks in the hospital due to COVID-19. She spent the majority of her time there on oxygen and when she was finally discharged she took that oxygen tank home. She used it around the house for another five and a half weeks.

At her six-week checkup, doctors showed her the permanent scarring on her lungs. They said the severity of it mimics that of a long-time smoker.

That’s not the only long-term effect she still has.

“Memory - it’s crazy,” Rogers said. “It’s really common words like cabinet. I will be talking and I blank on a word. It’s a lot better than it was initially, but it still kind of hangs around.”

Bryan Health said it’s seeing more and more of these long-haul COVID-19 patients return with what they are calling “post-COVID syndrome.”

It presents in several different ways; from fatigue, to shortness of breath, to muscle aches, to the memory loss Rogers mentioned.

“Not just the ones that were sick enough to require ICU,” said Dr. Matt Maslonka, a pulmonary and critical care specialist. “Even patients that weren’t hospitalized are coming in with these lingering symptoms.”

Dr. Maslonka said the topic is something that’s being followed and studied by researchers at every major medical institution he knows of.

He said one of the first solid findings of initial research is that there is evidence it affects more than just the lungs and that treatment is difficult.

“No known therapeutics or pharmacologic drug therapy that we can do that’s been proved and tested,” Dr. Maslonka said. “We do have rehabilitation programs.”

What many doctors are using to treat are rehab programs that are for existing conditions that symptoms are similar to.

Like in Roger’s case, her lasting effects mimic COPD.

While she is not undergoing any lung therapy, she said right now she’s walking more to try to improve her lung capacity.

“We try to do a mile and a half or two at least three times a week,” Rogers said.

Rogers does have a bit of good news to share: she recently received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an experienced she likened to Christmas morning.

