Advertisement

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and students

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Attorney’s Office told TV9 the Clayton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible sexual incident between a staff member and students in the Clayton Ridge Community School District.

Zach Herrman, who is the county attorney for Clayton County, said his office and the sheriff’s office were made aware of the incident last week and began investigating. That’s contrary to a post on Facebook that went viral on Monday.

Shane Wahls, who is the superintendent for Clayton Ridge Schools, declined to talk on-camera and asked for our questions in an email. When TV9 sent our list of questions, the superintendent, instead, sent us a statement.

“The District does not comment on investigations or the status of pending investigations,” he wrote in an emailed statement. “If you have a question whether there is a pending investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office should be contacted. In regard to the questions regarding employees, any information which may be responsive to your questions is personnel information which the District is required by law to keep confidential.”

He also said in a statement that student safety is a top priority for the District. Any information the District receives that affects student safety is dealt with in a timely manner consistent with the District’s policies and procedures and the law.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserve

Most Read

‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius

Latest News

Increased outflows at Coralville Lake may cause minor flooding
Increased outflows at Coralville Lake may cause minor flooding
Dubuque man accused by police of being a child predator
Dubuque man accused by police of being a child predator
Waterloo Police Chief finalist for position in Memphis
Waterloo Police Chief finalist for position in Memphis
Sheriff's Office investigating sex allegations between Clayton Ridge staffer and students
Sheriff's Office investigating sex allegations between Clayton Ridge staffer and students