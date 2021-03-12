Clayton County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible sexual incident between school staff member and students

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Attorney’s Office told TV9 the Clayton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a possible sexual incident between a staff member and students in the Clayton Ridge Community School District.

Zach Herrman, who is the county attorney for Clayton County, said his office and the sheriff’s office were made aware of the incident last week and began investigating. That’s contrary to a post on Facebook that went viral on Monday.

Shane Wahls, who is the superintendent for Clayton Ridge Schools, declined to talk on-camera and asked for our questions in an email. When TV9 sent our list of questions, the superintendent, instead, sent us a statement.

“The District does not comment on investigations or the status of pending investigations,” he wrote in an emailed statement. “If you have a question whether there is a pending investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office should be contacted. In regard to the questions regarding employees, any information which may be responsive to your questions is personnel information which the District is required by law to keep confidential.”

He also said in a statement that student safety is a top priority for the District. Any information the District receives that affects student safety is dealt with in a timely manner consistent with the District’s policies and procedures and the law.

