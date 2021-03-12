Advertisement

Comfortably quiet March weather continues

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet conditions are expected to remain in place through the start of the weekend. Highs remain in the 50s with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wintry mix of rain and snow moves in to end the weekend continuing into Monday. Northern Iowa has the best chance of any accumulating snow at this time but this storm should be monitored for changes. More seasonable temperatures continue into next week. Have a great night!

