Clinton County 911 Outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Officials in Clinton County want the public to be aware of a major 911 outage Thursday night. A fiber optic line was cut and service is out county-wide. Officials say Centurylink is working to fix the problem, but in the meantime, people with landline phones will not be able to call 911 in the event of an emergency. However, you should be able to use a cell phone to dial 911. Officials say if you don’t have a cell phone and have an emergency, reach out to a neighbor or relative with a cell phone who can call 911 for you.

