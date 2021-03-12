Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating suspicious package found at City Hall

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a suspicious package found at City Hall.

According to a Cedar Rapids Police Facebook post, officers responded to a call of a suspicious item at 101 1st Street SE.

Responding officers located and verified an object left on the concrete sign to the building. The Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) are investigating.

Roads to the area have been cordoned off and police are asking people to stay area.

The following roads are closed.

  • 1st Ave between 1st St SW and 2nd St SE.
  • 1st St is closed between A Ave NE and 2nd Ave SE.

Update: the package was analyzed by HDU and it was determined to not contain any explosive material. The circumstances...

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Police in Cedar Rapids are blocking off an area of downtown Cedar Rapids.

NewsLine9 callers said that police tape is blocking off First Avenue across the Cedar River. Additional roads leading to First Avenue over the river are currently blocked off.

The police department said that they are responding to an incident but did not have any additional information available.

Check back for updates.

