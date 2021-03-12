Advertisement

Cedar Rapids library foundation receives million dollar bequest

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Public Library announced this week it is getting more than $1 million.

The money is from the Estate of Nadine E. Sandber, and the library was the only beneficiary.

The library said it’s humbled by her generosity and plans to use the gift to continue offering critical and vital services for the city and citizens.

When asked why she chose to leave her estate to the library foundation, Mrs. Sandberg said, “Books have kind of been my life.”

Mrs. Sandberg died at Cottage Grove Place on May 13 of last year.

She was 102 years old.

