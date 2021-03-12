Bridgehaven Pregnancy Support Center moving into new building after derecho damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before last August, leaders at Bridgehaven Pregnancy Support Center in Cedar Rapids were thinking about moving to a new location

They had called their building on Center Point Rd. home for more than 20 years, which saw the center’s services grow and withstand damage from the 2008 flood.

But more significant damage, taken on during the Aug. 10 derecho, mde their decision to find a new space easier.

“The roof pulled back completely on one side of the building — pulled back like a blanket, actually, and from there, water came in,” Bridgehaven’s executive director, Chelsey McDill said, explaining water leaked into the offices below it and caused the ceiling to cave in. “Life as Bridgehaven knew it completely changed.”

Despite the damage, Bridgehaven’s staff were back to work Aug. 11.

For the next two weeks, the center shifted from serving its clients to serving the wider Cedar Rapids community, giving out diapers, formula, and other essentials people lost in the storm.

“When we set a plan to make the community a priority, that plan was already set in place before derecho ever happened,” McDill said. “I mean, we signed up for this when we decided to come work at Bridgehaven.”

Not able to work out of its own center, Bridgehaven set up a temporary home at The ROC Center in southeast Cedar Rapids.

They stayed there through the end of the year, having resumed their normal services once the immediate needs after the derecho were met, but still without a permanent home.

“One of our primary purposes here at the center is to provide assistance to other organizations that are already in the community doing things, helping them do what they do better or more of it,” ROC Center Executive Director Steve Wilson said.

Bridgehaven also got help from Cedar Rapids’ His Hands Free Clinic, which hosted some of its pregnancy services through early March.

“It means the world to us. I mean, when you think about serving clients, you can’t do it alone,” McDill said about the support they received from the other organizations. “There’s this mutual respect and care and love for each other. That’s the world at its best.”

Finally Bridgehaven started to settle in at its own permanent space this winter, transitioning some services earlier in the year and moving much of what was at its former Center Point Rd. location to its new Glass Rd. location in early March.

“We were all just super excited but at the same time, just ready, ready to be back together,” McDill said.

