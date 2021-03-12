Advertisement

Barbie’s friend Ken celebrates a milestone birthday: 60

Mattel launched a reproduction of the original Ken doll on Thursday to commemorate his 1961...
Mattel launched a reproduction of the original Ken doll on Thursday to commemorate his 1961 debut.(Source: Mattel, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ken is turning 60, two years after his best friend Barbie did.

Mattel launched a reproduction of the original Ken doll on Thursday to commemorate his 1961 debut. That slender doll with blond felt hair wears a red bathing suit and comes with red sandals and a yellow towel. Over the years, Ken’s body type, hair textures and fashion choices have become more diverse.

The company said it is working with several fashion designers to celebrate Ken’s birthday and showcase him as an influencer. The designs will be viewable on Instagram with the handle @BarbieStyle.

“Ken, much like Barbie, has always been a reflector of the times that he lives in,” said Robert Best, Barbie senior director of design at Mattel. The original, clean-cut ’60s version of Ken became much groovier over that first decade.

“I would say Ken is a good friend and a best friend, a supportive best friend to the Barbie doll,” Best said.

The original Barbie, launched in 1959, also came in a bathing suit, a minimalist strategy to encourage consumers to buy outfits and accessories.

“That was really what the play pattern was, that you bought a single doll and then you would add the different fashions to play out the different careers and roles the dolls would play,” Best said.

Best said Mattel sold 76 million dolls last year, numbers that “show that Ken is an important part of that world and contributes to Barbie’s success.”

Barbie and Ken were named after the children of Mattel founders Elliot and Ruth Handler.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room
Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s...
Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard
Robert Carlson, 67, charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy after police say an employee...
Iowa man sentenced for filming employee pumping breast milk

Latest News

Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
A woman was caught on camera coughing on an Uber drive before trying to take his phone.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested in San Francisco assault on Uber driver
Iowa reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 484 more cases Friday