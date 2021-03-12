Advertisement

911 outage in Jo Daviess County

The new system will allow people to text 911 instead of calling
The new system will allow people to text 911 instead of calling(WWBT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County 911 center is currently experiencing “operational difficulties.” Officials say all wireless and land 911 calls will transfer to their backup center in Whiteside County, where the corresponding assistance will be dispatched.

Another call option for those in Jo Daviess County is 815-777-2141.

This is a developing story, we will update with details.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius

Latest News

Ogren First Dance
Lone Tree couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
Iowa City web developer creates Twitter account to help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine...
Iowa City web developer creates Twitter account to help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Compass to Care in Dubuque gets donation from Northwestern University Dance Marathon
Dubuque charity chosen as Northwestern University Dance Marathon beneficiary
The proposal aims to change the threshold for metropolitan areas from 50,000 to 100,000 people.
Dubuque County at risk of losing “Metro” status
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from Mississippi
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from Mississippi