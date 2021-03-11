Waterloo police chief named among finalists for job with Memphis Police Department

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is one of seven finalists for the position of director of the Memphis Police Department.

WMC Action News 5 reports interviews with the candidates will occur in the coming weeks, with a decision to be made next month.

The city’s current police department director, Mike Rallings, is set to retire on April 14.

Joel Fitzgerald was previously reported to be in the running for the job as police chief in Albuquerque, New Mexico in January.

