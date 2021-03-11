Washington County vaccine clinic canceled due to miscalculation of doses

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the United Presbyterian Home in Washington had to cancel its vaccine clinic.

Staff said the Washington County Department of Public Health had miscalculated how much of the second dose they had received.

“I’m just concerned about why the vaccine wasn’t available,” Bill Stewart, a resident of one of the cottages, said.

The 75-year old Stewart said he was excited to receive the first dose a few weeks ago. For him, it means getting out of the hose to his favorite restaurant or meeting with friends again.

“I have spent a lot of time streaming, thank god for the TV,” Stewart said.

Stewart was one of the residents who received the call Tuesday that he wouldn’t be getting his second shot until the following week.

“At first, I didn’t think much of it,” Stewart said. “They said they would reschedule for next week, but what if they don’t have it next week, and it stretches? Could there be a problem waiting so long after getting the second shot?”

The United Presbyterian Home gave us this statement: “We are of course disappointed with the unavailability of boost doses for our residents and the resulting cancellation of our clinic while other Washington County clinics remain scheduled for the week. The past year has been a long, challenging year for everyone, and for many of our residents, this final dose is a light at the end of the tunnel. I am pleased WCPH can reschedule our residents’ boost doses for next week, and they will still receive that second dose within the recommended window of time.”

“It was frustrating that we aren’t able to depend on exactly when and where we can get the vaccine,” Stewart said.

While Stewart waited another week in hopes of getting his second shot, he said it was still important for people to continue the proper safety measures as the pandemic rages on.

“I’d like to go to a restaurant, I’d like to go out and meet with people,” Stewart said. “It has been confining in here.”

