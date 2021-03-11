‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friends are remembering 23-year-old David Nguyen who died early Sunday after a wrong way driver hit the SUV he was a passenger in on I-380 in Cedar Rapids. Three others in the SUV with Nguyen survived.

Nguyen was sitting in the front passenger seat when the vehicle was struck, he and his two best friends Skyler Mcdowell and Benjamin Brecht were getting a ride home from his girlfriend after celebrating Brecht’s birthday.

“We were gonna go get some food at Perkins before she took us home, and I remember getting on 380 and going around the S curve and at the last second like I just remember seeing headlights out of nowhere,” Mcdowell told TV-9.

Nguyen died at the scene, his friends say it’s still hard to believe.

“I’ve never stood in the middle of 380 that, that was just, it was horrific,” Mcdowell added. He was in the backseat and walked away with just scratches. Brecht who was also in the back was released from the hospital Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a long road for recovery that’s for sure, or at least just for me to even walk again without a walker or crutches or something like that,” Brecht told us.

The hardest recovery of all is now grieving the loss of their friend they did everything with including in the hours leading up to the crash.

“We went to Speedez and bowling after that, and you know after that we went out. Me, him and Dave went out for a couple drinks and you know we just had a really good time and he had a really good day,” Mcdowell recalled.

They’re cherishing that memory and all the others they got to make over the years with a person they say was always there for them.

“He was always there to help everybody out no matter if he knew you for a week or you know 5 years,” Brecht told us.

“You know it was hard to ever be sad or angry around Dave, he was just the happiest person I’ve ever met,” Mcdowell added.

Nguyen is sorely missed already.

“Everywhere I go in this town right now is like we did that with Dave there, we went there with Dave,” McDowell told TV-9.

It’s not going to be easy, but his friends are holding onto whatever they can to remember the good times.

“I’m just honored to have all the memories we do with him and I think everybody should look at it that way you know. Dave touched a lot of people and left a lot of memories with a lot of people and you know I think we should be happy with the ones we got because they’re some good ones,” McDowell told us

Police say the driver of the truck that was going the wrong way was Tyler Lee of Rockton, Illinois. He was out on bail at the time for a 2017 murder charge he’s facing in his home state. Prosecutors have not yet charged him in the Cedar Rapids crash.

