Advertisement

Slender Man attacker says she has reached treatment limits

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man seven years ago says she deserves to be released from a mental health facility because she’s reached the limits of treatment.

Anissa Weier has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She submitted a letter to Bohren on Wednesday saying that she’s forgiven herself for the attack, she won’t let herself be used as a weapon again and she’s exhausted Winnebago’s resources.

Bohren set a hearing on her request for June 11. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in 2014 in hopes of becoming Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's...
Mississippi gov. signs bill limiting transgender athletes
Some top health experts are putting a timeline on when the United States might reach herd...
Herd immunity could be within reach this summer
Iowa surpasses 300,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo’s resignation
Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room