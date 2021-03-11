Advertisement

Quiet weather for the rest of the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not a bad afternoon expected across eastern Iowa, temperatures will be cooler than the last couple of days, but overall still staying mild. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as highs climb into the 50s.

Mostly clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s, hovering around the freezing point. Our weather stays quiet through the beginning of the weekend. Highs in the 50s again tomorrow and upper 40s on Saturday.

Our next system moves into the area on Sunday and will most likely start as a cold rain. This could then transition into a wintry mix and snow accumulation look to be possible, but the track is important on who could see that accumulation. Chance of a rain/snow mix continues on Monday. Highs next week stay in the 40s and lows in the 20s with another system possible on St. Patrick’s Day.

