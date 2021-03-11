Quiet the next few days, next system arrives on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After last night’s cold front, temperatures are cooler area-wide. However, this will still be a good March day with highs into the low-mid 50s. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds around with much less wind. Quiet weather will stick around through Saturday evening. After this, our next low pressure system will approach from the southwest. We should see some precipitation out of it, likely in the form of a cold rain to start. This may mix with snow at times later Sunday into early Monday. At this time, some snow accumulation appears favored over the far north but track of course is a crucial component as to who gets what. Either way we look at it, next week is cooler with highs around 40 and lows into the 20s each night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.