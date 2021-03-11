Advertisement

Quiet the next few days, next system arrives on Sunday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After last night’s cold front, temperatures are cooler area-wide. However, this will still be a good March day with highs into the low-mid 50s. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds around with much less wind. Quiet weather will stick around through Saturday evening. After this, our next low pressure system will approach from the southwest. We should see some precipitation out of it, likely in the form of a cold rain to start. This may mix with snow at times later Sunday into early Monday. At this time, some snow accumulation appears favored over the far north but track of course is a crucial component as to who gets what. Either way we look at it, next week is cooler with highs around 40 and lows into the 20s each night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Cooler for Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered storms usher in cooler air
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast