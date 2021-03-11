Pella 2021 Tulip Time festival schedule released

PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Pella Historical Society has released the schedule for the 2021 Tulip Festival.

Tulip Time was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In January, organizers announced the festival would return, but the parades have been canceled.

The festival is scheduled for May 6-8 and will feature Dutch food and costumes in addition to the tulips.

Additionally, there will be grandstand shows at 1 p.m. each day of the festival.

To see the full schedule, click here.

