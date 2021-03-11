Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Elizabeth J.C. Howard

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The North Liberty Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Elizabeth J.C. Howard.

Authorities say Howard was last seen in Tipton, Iowa on Sunday, March 7th at approximately 7:00 p.m. and are considering her a runaway.

Howard is a North Liberty resident and may possibly be in the Cedar Rapids area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800 or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 886-2121.

Posted by North Liberty City Government on Thursday, March 11, 2021

