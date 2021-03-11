Advertisement

No. 25 Oklahoma survives Iowa State comeback for 79-73 win

Iowa State forward Solomon Young, left, grabs a rebound against Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless,...
Iowa State forward Solomon Young, left, grabs a rebound against Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 10, 2021.(Orlin Wagner | AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, helping No. 25 Oklahoma answer Iowa State’s late run and hold on for in a 79-73 victory Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

De’Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma, which will play No. 11 Kansas for a spot in the semifinals Thursday night.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 14 for the No. 10 seed Cyclones, who entered as the defending champion by virtue of their 2019 title but headed back to Ames with an 18th straight loss.

