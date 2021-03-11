Advertisement

Mississippi governor set to sign transgender sports limit

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's coronavirus...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is set to sign a bill on Thursday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams.

Mississippi will become the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked a similar Idaho law last year.

Mississippi’s proposal is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible.

More than 20 states are proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

The president of the LGBTQ civil rights group Human Rights Campaign says the Mississippi bill is based on discrimination.

