Local stock drivers get a chance of a lifetime to race at Bristol

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnny Spaw of Cedar Rapids was a Hawkeye Downs legend winning 8 late model points championships. Johnny has switched most of his attention to racing on dirt these days and he will get the chance of a lifetime next week to race against the best dirt drivers in the country at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“This could be a one shot deal. We can only do this one time that is reason probably 50% of the people are going because you may only do it one time you get to see you run at Bristol we usually just watch the NASCAR guys race there” Spaw said.

Several other local driver will join Johnny in Bristal and race.

“Just to get the opportunity to run at Bristol is what made us jump so fat and get a car and get it built. There’s a lot of good guys in this class it will just be a fun experience.” said Nathan Ballard.

“Theres gonna be some NASCAR drivers there that I’m gonna be racing in our classJust to make the show is going to be the first goal.” said Dustin Vis.

The half mile track at Bristol has turns that are progressively banked from 24 to 28 degrees and the racing surface is 40 feet wide. That should make for a wild ride on dirt.

