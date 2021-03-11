Linn County buildings to remain closed to public

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Supervisors are talking about how the county buildings should reopen and when.

Most of them have been closed for about a year due to the pandemic.

Supervisor Stacey Walker said the board isn’t going to consider reopening any buildings until the science supports it.

Walker says progress on the pandemic is being made in Iowa, but it’s not enough, citing slow vaccine allocations and Governor Kim Reynolds lifting all mitigation efforts in the state.

Walker says the board continues to track the number of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in the county, which he says are improving, but not enough to reopen.

He said with a population size nearly of 225,000 and under 10 percent of Linn County residents vaccinated, now is not the time to reopen.

“We simply are not in a place to even consider reopening Linn County government buildings to the public,” Walker said. “On a given day, we have thousands of people that come through our buildings, and we don’t want to add to the problem.”

Walker says the health and safety of Linn County residents come before everything. For now, services will remain online or by phone.

He also said the pandemic prompted Linn County to change their employee HR policy.

That gave staff more flexibility and will allow staff to continue working from home even after the pandemic.

“I think the fear of global pandemics will be with us forever, and I think you’ll see, as is the case with Linn County, HR policies to be more flexible and to allow people to work from home,” Walker said.

There are some buildings still open including Linn County Public Health on 6th Street Southwest. Other buildings still currently closed to the public include the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Services Building.

