Advertisement

Iowa woman accused of locking children in blacked-out room

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with...
Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with three counts of child endangerment and one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged after officials say she kept three children locked in a blacked-out room in filthy conditions.

Court records show 31-year-old Brittany Roozeboom, of Johnston, was charged last week with three counts of child endangerment and one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.

Police say the children were kept for extended periods in a room with black-painted cardboard covering the windows that locked from the outside and had no internal door knob.

Police say the children in the room so long that they sometimes soiled their clothes.

Police say there also was trash strewn across the kitchen with bugs crawling on the floor.

Roozeboom is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

Iowa surpasses 300,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Pella 2021 Tulip Time festival schedule released
Students and staff will be returning to the campus of Mount Mercy University later this year,...
Mount Mercy to return to fully in-person learning
Iowa Board of Regents lifts university-sponsored international travel ban