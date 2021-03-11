Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 300,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 328,332 people in Iowa have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state updated its vaccine administration dashboard to indicate the number of people in the state that have received the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in addition to the people who have received one or two doses of the two-dose vaccines.

The state reports it has administered a total of 963,787 vaccine doses. That goes for both types of vaccine.

The IDPH also reported 20 more COVID-19 related deaths and 414 more positive cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reports a total of 341,423 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,621 people in Iowa have died with the virus.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,030 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 591 of the reported deaths.

A total of 166 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 29 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 42 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,889 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,587,922 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14.3 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

