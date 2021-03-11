Advertisement

Iowa officials find animal parts strewn across 2 fields

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEOLA, Iowa (AP) -Environmental officials are considering what actions to take against a southwestern Iowa feedlot after finding animal parts and the contents of slaughtered cattle stomachs strewn across two open fields.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says its staff discovered the gore Monday upon responding to several complaints against Feedlot Service Company, located about 3 miles southeast of Neola.

DNR staff reported finding cattle hides, tails, hooves, bellies, hearts, and other parts spread on two fields totaling about 160 acres.

Improper animal disposal can spread disease and endanger human and animal health.

