Iowa Board of Regents lifts university-sponsored international travel ban

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents has lifted the international travel ban for university-sponsored travel that was put in place on March 5, 2020.

In a statement the board said the decision was made due to sustained improvements in Iowa in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board is leaving decisions regarding university-sponsored student, faculty and staff travel up to the president of each university.

However, the overall State of Emergency that was issued on March 18, 2020, remains in effect.

