Iowa Board of Regents lifts university-sponsored international travel ban

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents has lifted the international travel ban for university-sponsored travel that was put in place on March 5, 2020.

In a statement the board said the decision was made due to sustained improvements in Iowa in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board is leaving decisions regarding university-sponsored student, faculty and staff travel up to the president of each university.

However, the overall State of Emergency that was issued on March 18, 2020, remains in effect.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.