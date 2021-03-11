Gov. Reynolds says it’s ok to seek out COVID-19 vaccinations in other counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Reynolds said it’s ok for Iowans to seek out vaccination opportunities outside their home counties.

However, some county health departments don’t necessarily agree.

Vaccination sites told KCCI if you choose that route, make sure you return to the same location for your second dose.

Sites have their vaccines allocated to make sure individuals get both doses at the same place.

There’s also a concern of people who may take someone else’s vaccination.

This has created mix-ups when it comes to people getting their second shot.

“And it just makes it even harder for you to maybe find a second dose if you’re using someone else’s second dose as your first dose,” Nola Aigner, with the Polk County Health Department, said.

Find more information about COVID-19 vaccinations in Iowa here.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.