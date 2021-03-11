Advertisement

Czinano, Clark help Iowa women break away from Purdue 83-72

Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika...
Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika Czinano huddle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored a career-high 38 points and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark just missed an eighth double-double, scoring 27 points with nine assists, and sixth-seeded Iowa pulled away from eleventh-seeded Purdue 83-72 in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Iowa advanced to play No. 19-ranked Rutgers (14-3), the tournament’s third seed, in a Thursday quarterfinal. Czinano and Clark combined to score 23 of Iowa’s 27 points in an emphatic fourth quarter. Kayana Traylor scored 19 points for Purdue and Madison Layden added 18, making five of Purdue’s 10 3-pointers.

