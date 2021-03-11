Advertisement

Bill to increase penalties for unlawful protests in Iowa passes

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new bill to increase penalties for unlawful protests in Iowa will move forward to the House.

Senate File 534 increases penalties for assaulting police officers, rioting, or unlawful assembly. It passed through the Senate last night on a strict party-line vote.

KCCI reports the bill also makes blocking streets or highways a misdemeanor and requires those arrested for certain crimes to be held in jail for at least 24-hours.

One amendment adds penalties for people who bring objects to fight crowd control measures.

Republican proponents of the bill say they hope to decrease violence at protests.

“No one in this chamber here or legislature wants to prevent a peaceful assembly, but what we saw this last summer is that there are clearly nefarious actors out there who do not care about having a peaceful assembly and go there to cause havoc,” Sen. Dan Dawson said.

The ‘Des Moines Black Liberation Movement’ says they feel targeted by lawmakers.

One provision in the bill gives drivers who hit protesters who are unlawfully blocking roads civil immunity unless they engage with “reckless or willful misconduct.”

“Every time we organize, and we advocate on the streets, we are rooted in nonviolence, think that putting language in here telling people that it’s OK to hit nonviolent protesters with your car just because they are slightly inconvenient to you is violent, and it is encouraging violence,” Jaylen Cavil, with Des Moines Black Liberation Movement, said.

He says lawmakers should focus on racial justice issues instead.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch expires, severe weather threat diminished
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Monticello shelter investigating several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile radius
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380
‘The happiest person I’ve ever met,’ friends remember man killed in wrong way crash on I-380

Latest News

Mount Mercy University plans to return to fully in-person learning by August.
Mount Mercy returns to fully in-person learning
President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time address as the world sees a historic...
Biden to deliver first primetime address as the world marks one year pandemic anniversary
Linn County Supervisors are talking about how the county buildings should reopen and when.
Linn County buildings to remain closed to public
Linn County Supervisors are talking about how the county buildings should reopen and when.
Linn County buildings to remain closed