Area hospitals see increase in alcohol related liver problems during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hospitals leaders in Cedar Rapids say they’re seeing more alcohol related liver problems since the pandemic.

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids saw a 50% increase in inpatient treatment and a 30% increase in outpatient treatment for alcohol related liver disease from 2019 to 2020 between October and December. They’re continuing to see an increase in cases now more than a year into the pandemic.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s is also seeing an increase. The Hospital says in 2019 they treated and discharged 17 people for alcohol-related liver disease. That number jumped to 25 during the year of COVID.

“Unemployment, loneliness and the feeling of depression made a lot of people you know find some comfort in going to the bottle,” Dr. Barakat Altamimi told us, who works in the Gastroenterology & Hepatology Department at Mercy Medical Center.

In some cases it’s been an old issue with alcohol, resurfacing.

“People who were even doing well unfortunately relapsed because they have lost their safety net,” Dr. Altamimi added.

The Area Substance Abuse Council helps treat people with substance issues like alcoholism.

“There’s an increase in the amount of alcohol being purchased within the state of Iowa, an 8% increase,” Shirley Schneider explained, Adult Outpatient Director at ASAC.

Schneider says ASAC hasn’t seen the increase in people needing treatment yet but they’re expecting to, as people don’t always seek out help from ASAC until their addiction is significant.

“I think in time it begins to develop or show itself in the number of people having problems,” Schneider told TV-9.

Symptoms of liver issues from alcohol aren’t usually apparent at first, but real concern sets in when eyes turn yellow or stomachs start to bulge.

“The extension of the belly, usually there is a yellowish liquid inside, you can also notice the yellowish hue of the skin,” Dr. Altamimi pointed out.

By this point, a liver is usually starting to scar.

“Without stopping the drinking the insult continues and the injury of course worsens,” Dr. Altamimi told us.

He says livers are resilient and people can recover if alcohol issues are caught early, but once scaring happens they should never drink again.

In the worst of cases, a liver transplant is required. The effects of drinking too much alcohol are nothing to mess with, so how much is too much?

Experts recommend no more than 14 drinks a week for men and 7 for women. There are also limits to how much a person should drink at one time.

“More than 4 for men is considered excessive, and also increases the risk of having the alcohol use disorder, for women it’s 3,” Dr. Altamimi told TV-9.

Drinking too much now can have lasting effects that would far outlive this pandemic.

“There’s no like vaccine to address it, it doesn’t just disappear,” Schneider told us.

Later this month an Access Center will open in Linn County where people can seek help 24/7 for issues related to alcohol use or mental health.

