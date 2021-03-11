Advertisement

‘An excellent role model’: Girl Scouts celebrate 100th birthday of longtime volunteer

By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks the 109th anniversary of the Girl Scouts’ founding on March 12, 1912, and nine years and one day after that date, longtime Girl Scouts volunteer Rachel Wheeler was born.

On Saturday, Wheeler, who lives in Marion, will celebrate her 100th birthday.

“I had never dreamed of living to be 100,” said Wheeler, who has volunteered with Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois for 55 of those years.

Girl Scouts past and present gathered outside her home Wednesday to celebrate the occasion, singing her “Happy Birthday,” reciting the Girl Scouts Promise, and gifting her with cards from more Girl Scouts and a cake.

Among the group was Cheryl Detlefsen, of Cedar Rapids, whom Wheeler recruited as a Cookie Mom and then a troop leader in the 1980s.

“I seem to have done a lot of the same jobs she did,” Detlefsen said. “After she did them, I got recruited by her to take over a do them for a while — never as well as she did them though.”

But the ones who hooked Rachel more than five decades ago were her own daughters, when they wanted to join a troop.

“The person in charge said, ‘We have 20 girls who want to be in Girl Scouts, but we don’t have one leader. So guess who volunteered,” Wheeler said, with a laugh.

“She’s an excellent role model,” Mary Beth Binder, Wheeler’s daughter, said. “I’ve told that to people for years. She’s my role model.”

Wheeler said the best memories of her time volunteering have been with the girls and women she has worked with and helped along the way.

“I have hundreds of friends in Girl Scouting, and that’s neat,” Wheeler said.

Rachel Wheeler
