Windy & warm, another round of rain/storms this evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few showers may be possible throughout the early afternoon, otherwise windy and warm for a period of time.

Highs will be in the 60s, with a few low 70s possible. Wind gusts could be upwards of 40-45mph this afternoon from the south and that could make driving on east-west roads a bit difficult at times. The cold front will push through this evening bringing another round of rain and storms that look to move out of eastern Iowa before midnight tonight.

Clouds will decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. We will stay quiet the rest of the week and into the beginning of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday and in the 40s for the weekend with our next chance of precipitation coming on Sunday, where a mix of rain and snow is possible.

