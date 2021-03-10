West Virginia Governor says more than 100 COVID-19 deaths unreported at health care facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has learned 70 health care facilities in West Virginia have not reported all COVID-related deaths, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

“There is no excuse for this,” said Gov. Justice during the press briefing. “Totally unacceptable in every way.”

The governor says he believes 168 COVID-related deaths have gone unreported.

Gov. Justice says the deaths occurred in homes, hospice care, hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“I’ll dig and push our people to dig in every way to get to the very bottom of this.” said Governor Justice.

Gov. Justice said Wednesday he believes half of the unreported deaths happened at hospitals.

Two of the unreported deaths were inmates, Gov. Justice said.

The inmates who tested positive were transported to hospitals and their deaths were not reported.

The governor plans to honor all of these West Virginians who died from COVID-19 complications on Friday.

The State Health Officer, Dr. Anye Amjad, says the deaths were reported to the DHHR late on Friday. Officials say the facilities weren’t reporting deaths according to policies that were set in April of 2020.

These deaths became apparent to the DHHR once death certificates came to the vital registration endpoint, according to Dr. Amjad.

“We do understand there is a time lag when there is a surge in the state, however, we have this protocols in place that are pretty easy to follow that we have been encouraging facilities to participate in and have been reminding them of such. Right now, we are very disappointed that these facilities have not done this accurately,” said Dr. Amjad.

According to Dr. Amjad, this reporting was done on a biweekly data match with the Health Statistics Center and Bureau for Public Health. This catches all the data for COVID-19 deaths and death certificates. Officials say this time frame will changed from biweekly to a weekly data match.

Dr. Amjad says death reporting comes in a timely manner, but death certificates take longer. Death certificates take six to eight weeks to be reported into the system, which is why they use the death reporting system.

Officials also announced that a person answering the COVID-19 call line (1-800-887-4304) has been removed following complaints that the individual wasn’t answering questions properly.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.