Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between a motorcycle and a car resulted in two people being hurt, according to law enforcement.

At around 9:00 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of the collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 380, just north of the Wilson Ave SW exit. After arriving, emergency responders began to treat two people who were riding on the motorcycle.

The two motorcycle passengers were described as having significant injuries by officers.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. As of 9:20 p.m., police said they were planning to divert traffic around the crash site for “several hours.”

Traffic alert: I380NB at Wilson Ave closed for an accident. Please use an alternative route.

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Lawsuit filed against city of Iowa City after 2019 arrest
ReLeaf Cedar Rapids holds public meeting to detail planning phases and gather feedback.
A lawsuit filed March 9 by LULAC Iowa against S.F. 413.
LULAC Iowa files lawsuit against state’s new voting law, calling it ‘fatally unconstitutional’
ReLeaf Cedar Rapids holds public meeting to detail planning phases and gather feedback
