Tornado watch issued for parts of eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of eastern Iowa are under the threat of severe weather on Wednesday as storms move across the state.

A Tordado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until 8 PM tonight. This includes Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette, Franklin, Butler, Bremer, Hardin, Grundy, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Marshall, Tama, Benton, Poweshiek, and Iowa Counties.

A watch means "be prepared". Severe weather is possible, so take time now so you are ready to take action immediately if a warning is issued. (KCRG)

A watch means storms are capable of producing severe weather and you should be ready to take action and seek shelter if and when a warning is issued. Make sure you and your family are prepared ahead of time and have a severe weather safety plan. Be sure you know the county you live in and neighboring counties to know when storms are moving toward your location.

A cold front will move across the state this afternoon and evening, bringing rain and thunderstorms to the area. The primary threats with these storms will be gusty wind, up to 60 MPH, and a brief tornado to two. Small hail is also possible.

“The risk of a few severe storms today developed because of a strong low pressure system and enough energy to generate storms,” KCRG-TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “Fortunately, the energy is still relatively limited, but we will be tracking any storm in the viewing area closely throughout the evening.”

Remember, severe thunderstorms can be just as dangerous as tornadic storms. They can produce winds over 58 MPH and hail over an inch in diameter. If a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is issued for your area or a warmed storm is approaching your location, immediately seek shelter in the lowest level of a sturdy building. It is best to be in the interior most room without windows or outside walls if possible.

As with any severe weather situation, it is important to stay weather aware throughout the day for rapidly-changing conditions. Keep in mind, outdoor warning sirens should never be used as the first line of defense during severe weather. These are designed to alert people outside of approaching danger and are not designed to be heard indoors. If you hear them, head inside and seek additional information.

