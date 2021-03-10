The season’s first thunderstorms push across eastern Iowa today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and possibly a thunderstorm still look likely today, mainly in the early morning and again very late in the day. In-between, plan on windy and warm conditions yet again as highs close in on 70 one more time. Rain amounts continue to look very low and should cause no flood concerns. Plan on dry and quiet weather for Thursday through Saturday. The next system slowly arrives from the southwest on Sunday and lasts into Monday. At this time, a mix of rain and snow continues to be a potential and we’ll keep an eye on it for you as it comes closer to our area. Have a good day!

