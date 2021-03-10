Advertisement

The Doobie Brothers to perform at 2021 Iowa State Fair

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows The Doobie Brothers performing at Ryman Auditorium...
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows The Doobie Brothers performing at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The band is rescheduling their 50th anniversary tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that the tour, which was to begin in June, will now kick off in July 2021. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)(Al Wagner | Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced the Doobie Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. on August 22.

That’s the last day of the fair.

“Known for their rugged, authentic approach to rock and roll, the Northern California band has been making memorable music since 1969 and last played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2011,” organizers said in a press release.

The Doobie Brothers features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

The fair will comply with all required health and safety precautions throughout the fair.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will cost $37-62.

For more information, click here.

