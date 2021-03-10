The Doobie Brothers to perform at 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced the Doobie Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. on August 22.

That’s the last day of the fair.

“Known for their rugged, authentic approach to rock and roll, the Northern California band has been making memorable music since 1969 and last played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2011,” organizers said in a press release.

The Doobie Brothers features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

The fair will comply with all required health and safety precautions throughout the fair.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will cost $37-62.

