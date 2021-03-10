Advertisement

Several abandoned dogs, all of same breed, found within one mile of each other near Monticello

Animal Welfare Friends is working with local authorities to investigate several “dumped” dogs.
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.
Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other near Morely.(KCRG)
By Natalie Morris
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal Welfare Friends in Monticello says someone is abandoning and “dumping” numerous dogs.

Shelter manager, Ashley Bradley, said they’ve picked up 10 stray dogs within the past four days. Only two dogs have been claimed so far.

Seven dogs, all of the same breed, were found within a one mile radius of each other in Morely. She says the interesting part is that all seven dogs look healthy and are the same “pocket Pitbull” breed, which can sell for thousands of dollars online.

Bradley says finding seven dogs of the same breed in the same area is alarming.

In the spring, the shelter expects to see an increased number of stray and dumped dogs, however, she wasn’t expecting the alarming results of the past four days.

“We’ve never gotten this many all at once, from the same area, from the same breed,” Bradley said.

Cindy Bagge with Animal Welfare Friends says further investigation is necessary. She says typically when someone is missing a pet, they will notify local authorities or shelters, but no one has come forward.

”Each spring we anticipate we’re going to see a large number of dogs come in, but not to this magnitude. This is pretty shocking and beyond the usual scope of ‘spring dumping,’” Bagge said.

She mentioned that all seven dogs found within one mile of each other look to be under two years old. The shelter says all seven are friendly with people and they’ll be ready for adoption within the next few weeks.

Under Iowa Code - Chapter 717B - A person who commits animal neglect that does not cause injury or death to an animal is guilty of a simple misdemeanor.

Animal Welfare Friends reminds people to call local authorities if they see an abandoned animal, who can then contact a local shelter.

The shelter is working with the Iowa Humane Society and Jones County Sheriff’s Office to further investigate..

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
A car crash.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

Lawsuit filed against city of Iowa City after 2019 arrest
Lawsuit filed against city of Iowa City after 2019 arrest
Lawsuit filed against city of Iowa City after 2019 arrest
Lawsuit filed against city of Iowa City after 2019 arrest
ReLeaf Cedar Rapids holds public meeting to detail planning phases and gather feedback.
“ReLeaf” for Cedar Rapids on its way as organization holds kick-off meeting
A lawsuit filed March 9 by LULAC Iowa against S.F. 413.
LULAC Iowa files lawsuit against state’s new voting law, calling it ‘fatally unconstitutional’