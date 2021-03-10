Advertisement

Scattered storms usher in cooler air

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms come to an end. A cold front pushes to the east switching the wind, bringing a drier northwest flow. Highs fall from the 60s and 70s the past couple of days into the 40s and 50s next week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky now dominates the weather pattern through the start of the weekend. The next system bringing the possibility of rain and snow arrives on Sunday and Monday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of eastern Iowa.
Tornado watch issued for parts of eastern Iowa
Rain tonight
Windy & warm, another round of rain/storms this evening
Rain tonight
First Alert Forecast