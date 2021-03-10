Scattered storms usher in cooler air

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms come to an end. A cold front pushes to the east switching the wind, bringing a drier northwest flow. Highs fall from the 60s and 70s the past couple of days into the 40s and 50s next week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky now dominates the weather pattern through the start of the weekend. The next system bringing the possibility of rain and snow arrives on Sunday and Monday. Have a great night.

