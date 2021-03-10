“ReLeaf” for Cedar Rapids on its way as organization holds kick-off meeting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ReLeaf Cedar Rapids is working on a plan to replant city trees the August derecho wiped out, and it held its first public meeting on Tuesday to gather opinions from the community and to layout the planning process.

Led by the city of Cedar Rapids and local nonprofit Trees Forever, along with local landscape architecture firm Confluence, leaders discussed the need for a reforestation plan and laid out the long-term goals.

The planning phase is scheduled to wrap up in October.

”We will begin our park tree inventory now that the snow has melted and the weather is good, we can get out in the field and start tagging the trees in the parks. Data analysis is ongoing, our replanting plans have begun,” Patrick Alvord, landscape architect and principal with Confluence, said. “At its foundation, it’s a plan to bring our trees back.”

Jane Cook, from Cedar Rapids, walks in Noelridge Park often. She said she is looking forward to seeing trees be replanted, and get some shade back in the park.

“It’s a big difference, the sun really shines through now, it really blinds you because the trees aren’t here to block it anymore. It’s a shame because it was such a pretty park. Now there’s so many trees gone,” Cook said.

The plan will work to replant trees in both public and private spaces, throughout neighborhoods and parks. The Cedar Rapids City Council recently approved $500,000 to help pay for the project for its first year.

ReLeaf is encouraging people to give feedback on the principles of the plan, and participate in an interactive tree mapping tool to help identify spots where trees were damaged. That information can be found on their website here.

