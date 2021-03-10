North Liberty Blues & BBQ festival canceled for 2021

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty’s Blues & BBQ festival won’t be returning in 2021.

In a news release, organizers wrote, “We’re optimistic and excited that our community will be in a better place this July, however going from zero to 60 – or 17,000 guests – would potentially be too fast and irresponsible.”

Organizers also said they couldn’t prepare for the free event in just a few months, when it normally takes nine months worth of planning.

However, the city did say it is planning other events for the summer, which will be announced later this spring.

The city hopes the Blues & BBQ festival will be back in 2022.

No one is more disappointed than we are to announce we again won’t be hosting North Liberty Blues & BBQ in 2021. Blues ... Posted by North Liberty City Government on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

