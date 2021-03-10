Advertisement

Mount Mercy University planning return to full in-person activity in August

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff will be returning to the campus of Mount Mercy University later this year, according to officials.

The school made the announcement on Wednesday, announcing a plan for all activities and classes to be in-person starting August 1. Officials said the decision was based on various factors, including assumed COVID-19 vaccine availability in the coming months. The school is encouraging all staff and students to get vaccinated.

“After significant discussion and careful consideration of our state and local COVID-19 situation, Mount Mercy looks forward to in-person operations for the upcoming academic year,” Dr. Tim Laurent, interim president for Mount Mercy, said, in a statement. “If there is a need to adjust our plan, we will do so as soon as possible. Our number one priority is the safety of our entire community.”

The school said that masks could still be required for at least part of the academic year, depending on the ongoing situation with the novel coronavirus.

