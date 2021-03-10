More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released additional details in a crash between a motorcycle and car on Interstate 380 on Tuesday night.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that it now believes that the motorcycle involved in the crash struck a 2018 Toyota Avalon. The riders on the motorcycle were thrown from their vehicle and received serious injuries.

During the course of the investigation following the crash, a squad car with the Cedar Rapids Police Department was struck from behind at around 11:10 p.m. by a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Joseph David Weber, 42, of Cedar Rapids. Police said he was impaired at the time of the crash, and charged him with operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control, and failure to change lane upon approach to a stationary emergency vehicle.

The officer was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

Weber is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Joseph David Weber, 42, of Cedar Rapids. (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

An investigation into the details of the crash are still under investigation.

