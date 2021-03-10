Advertisement

More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released additional details in a crash between a motorcycle and car on Interstate 380 on Tuesday night.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that it now believes that the motorcycle involved in the crash struck a 2018 Toyota Avalon. The riders on the motorcycle were thrown from their vehicle and received serious injuries.

During the course of the investigation following the crash, a squad car with the Cedar Rapids Police Department was struck from behind at around 11:10 p.m. by a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Joseph David Weber, 42, of Cedar Rapids. Police said he was impaired at the time of the crash, and charged him with operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control, and failure to change lane upon approach to a stationary emergency vehicle.

The officer was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

Weber is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Joseph David Weber, 42, of Cedar Rapids.
Joseph David Weber, 42, of Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

An investigation into the details of the crash are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380

Latest News

Police officers are shown arresting Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri after a Black...
Des Moines Register journalist acquitted in case seen as attack on press
North Liberty will not host its annual "Blues and Barbeque" for a second year in a row.
North Liberty cancels Blues & BBQ festival for 2021
Gov. Reynolds to establish Governor’s Childcare Task Force to combat childcare crisis
File image
Iowa woman sentenced for leaking federal informant names