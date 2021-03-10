Mercy Medical Center “Meals 2 Go” program helps take stress off cancer patients and families

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chatting with friends and family helps Sheralee Gonder get through her lengthy Chemo treatments at the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

She was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in August of last year.

“I had a double Mastectomy and started chemo. I’m so excited because I’m on the downhill slope. Today will be my six last treatment. After today, I have five, so praise God for that” said Gonder.

Those treatments are important in stopping the cancer, but can leave a person exhausted.

“Some days can feel pretty overwhelming,” Gonder said.

That’s why she’s thankful for a new program called “Meals 2 Go”. Patients take home fresh-frozen prepared meals. She ordered her first Wednesday.

“I ordered Beef pot roast and potatoes and carrots,” Gonder said. “It’s been lots of decisions through this whole process since I was diagnosed, and sometimes it’s just good not to make decisions.”

Patti Cunz with the Mercy Foundation came up with the idea to bring the program to the center after losing her father in law to lung cancer. He had a similar program with his cancer treatment.

“It was a God thing. I walking one day outside with another employee in the Cancer Center, and we talked about it and she thought it was a great idea, so we brought the team together and started planning and made it happen,” said Cunz.

Working with their Food Nutrition Services department and the center’s dietitian, they’ve served about 25 meals since starting last week.

“It’s helpful not only nutritionally, but also in terms of time and not needing to make a trip to the grocery store and have to go out and expose themselves unnecessarily in a pandemic,” said Alissa Mceowen, Mercy Medical Center’s Oncology Clinic Nurse Manager.

Patients can choose from a menu of meals - one for them and their caregiver, and the hope is the pilot program can continue to help people like Gonder on the road to healing.

“There are tough days, but again lean on your friends, and lean on those that I’ve been through on this journey before,” said Gonder.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.