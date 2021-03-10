LULAC Iowa files lawsuit against state’s new voting law, calling it ‘fatally unconstitutional’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Less than 24 hours after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new voting reform law into effect, an Iowa civil rights group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from enforcing it.

LULAC Iowa, a state branch of the nation’s oldest and largest Hispanic organization, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Polk County. It names Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller as defendants, as they are responsible for administering elections and enforcing state law, respectively.

“When we are restricting the time it takes to request and submit an absentee ballot, when we are criminalizing the process of helping or assisting folks with their absentee ballots, when we purge people off the voter rolls after a limited amount of time, that creates an undue burden to our constitutional right to vote and restricts our access to the ballot box,” Nick Salazar, LULAC Iowa state director, said.

Among its provisions, Senate File 413 reduces Iowa’s early voting period from 29 to 20 days, closes polls an hour earlier on Election Day, and puts tighter restraints on absentee voting. Salazar said a restriction that prohibits people from helping anyone outside their immediate family, household, or care with an absentee ballot, at risk of facing criminal charges, is especially harmful to the organization’s work to promote voter empowerment.

“Whether they’re elderly people, they might be bilingual folks, low-information folks, so we like to assist them with their absentee ballots,” Salazar said. “And that really empowers them and makes it a lot easier for them to participate.

Country auditors can also be criminally charged for violating the new law.

Among civil rights organizations, LULAC Iowa isn’t alone in its criticism of the new measures. Betty Andrews, the president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, said in a statement, “Given this country’s history of devising ways to deny the vote to African Americans and other people of color, it’s not rocket science to know these changes will have an adverse impact on voters of color.”

The ACLU of Iowa’s executive director, Mark Stringer, said in a statement in part, “This law is nothing less than voter suppression, pure and simple.”

“If we can’t make our voices heard, if we don’t have a seat at the table, then we’re on the menu,” Salazar said.

Supporters of the law argue it will protect election integrity.

In a statement released upon her signing of the law, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Senate File 413 “strengthens uniformity,” adding, “All of these additional steps promote more transparency and accountability, giving Iowans even greater confidence to cast their ballot.”

But in the lawsuit, LULAC Iowa contends it will “make the voting process more difficult and less accessible for Iowans,” characterizing it as “an exercise in voter suppression” and “fatally unconstitutional.”

