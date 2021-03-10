Advertisement

Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars

‘Things are sounding really good here’
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.

“Things are sounding really good here,” the rover’s Twitter account said. “Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.”

Perseverance is roaming Mars, searching for signs of ancient life.

It has already sent back hundreds of photos since landing on the red planet’s surface less than a month ago.

During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to earth for analysis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
Emergency vehicles respond to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Interstate 380...
Two people hurt in crash between motorcycle, car on Interstate 380

Latest News

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Biden to announce US plans to buy additional Johnson & Johnson doses
Police investigate the scene of a crash along Interstate 380 northbound, north of the Wilson...
More details released in Interstate 380 crash, officer also hurt during investigation
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general