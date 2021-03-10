Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against city of Iowa City after 2019 arrest

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was arrested in December of 2019 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a small amount of marijuana, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Iowa City.

At the time of his arrest, Chris Kelly was walking to his aunt’s house from the Hy-Vee on Waterfront, according to court documents. Court documents showed the tip came from a county prosecutor that he looked like Kelly looked had something heavy in his pocket and believed it could have been a gun.

In police surveillance, you can see Officer Travis Neeld wave Kelly across the street. He then pulled him over for jaywalking. Kelly was tackled, tased, and handcuffed. Police found Kelly to be a felon in possession of a weapon as well as having marijuana.

A judge threw those charges out, saying the police made up a story to pull Kelly over.

“It was so real how fast it happened,” Kelly said. “How fast they got up to me, tased me, and tackled me.”

Kelly spent months in federal prison waiting for a judge to hear his case. His lawyer filed the lawsuit alleging an unlawful stop and seizure, excessive force, racial profiling, unlawful imprisonment, and several other accusations.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” Kelly said. “We’re going all the way with it, as far as it can go.”

The city of Iowa City as well as the Iowa City Police Department said they can’t comment on ongoing litigation. Kelly said he wasn’t doing this for him, but other black Iowans across the state to show that this kind of treatment was unacceptable.

“I think the two cultures, the blacks and the whites in Iowa City, are separated,” Kelly said. “We have to be more understanding of each other’s culture.”

