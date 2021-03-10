Iowa woman sentenced for leaking federal informant names

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman and former paralegal working for the federal Justice Department has been sentenced to six months in prison for leaking the identities of informants working with federal authorities in a drug trafficking case.

The Justice Department said in a news release that 37-year-old Danielle Taff, of Ankeny, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to one count of fraud.

Investigators say that Taff used her position to access sensitive computer files in the drug case and took pictures of the documents, then shared those pictures with a friend.

The friend then shared the pictures that included informants’ names, addresses and phone numbers with others, and they eventually ended up on a Facebook page dedicated to outing “snitches.”

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.