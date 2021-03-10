Advertisement

Iowa to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines this week

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won’t get as many COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to a spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Public Health who spoke to TV9.

Sarah Ekstrand says Iowa is expected to receive nearly 70,000 prime doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines combined. That’s down from more than 100,000 doses received last week.

According to the Des Moines Register, more of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine won’t arrive until the end of the month.

The department says it is working to stabilize its manufacturing process to ensure consistent supplies.

Federal regulators approved it late last month.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona family calls the killing of a 74-year-old a hate crime; Phoenix Police are not...
74-year-old man killed in Phoenix attack; his family calls it a hate crime
Driver in fatal Iowa crash suspect in Illinois murder case
26-year-old Jacob Wesley Smith was arrested after allegedly dropping and punching an infant.
Oelwein man arrested and charged for dropping and punching an infant
FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, former Iowa basketball player Roy Marble watches...
Marble family upset over Garza honor, Iowa’s AD apologizes
A car crash.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

The state of Texas is officially reopening on Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19...
Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
Doctors at MercyOne in Des Moines are reflecting on the past year as we near one-year since the...
Des Moines doctors reflect on pandemic over the past year
Dubuque County Public Health officials say expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to more...
Dubuque County health officials say expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is a challenge