Iowa to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccines this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won’t get as many COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to a spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Public Health who spoke to TV9.

Sarah Ekstrand says Iowa is expected to receive nearly 70,000 prime doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines combined. That’s down from more than 100,000 doses received last week.

According to the Des Moines Register, more of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine won’t arrive until the end of the month.

The department says it is working to stabilize its manufacturing process to ensure consistent supplies.

Federal regulators approved it late last month.

