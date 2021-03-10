Iowa reports 27 more COVID-19 related deaths, 802 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 27 more COVID-19 related deaths and 802 more reported cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reports a total of 341,009 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,601 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,013 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 588 of the reported deaths.

A total of 173 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 33 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 39 patients in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 293,783 people in Iowa have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has administered a total of 916,360 vaccine doses.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 4,072 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,585,033 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 19.7 percent.

